With the provincial government easing some restrictions for public outings for the March break including indoor pools, the city of Dorval reopened its Aquatic Centre and Sports Complex as well as Westwood Sports Centre.
The reopening of both centres was Friday, February 26th.
“The two pools at the DASC will therefore be open for residents to enjoy recreational swimming and lap swim,” explained Communication Officer Sébastien Gauthier. “The indoor skating rink at the Westwood Sports Centre will also reopen its doors in order to offer recreational skating.”
Due to ongoing renovations, the city’s arena will remain closed for the time being.
“The reopening of these two buildings will be done respecting sanitary measures implemented by the municipality,” said Gauthier. “A maximum number of participants and restricted access to certain areas will be in effect once the buildings open. Recreational activities will also be offered to Dorval residents only.”
Tax Payments Delayed
Like many of its municipal neighbours, the city is also deferring municipal tax payments due to COVID 19. The first installment, originally slated for March 1, has been pushed back until June 1. The second installment will be then be due on Sept. 1 and the third will be on Nov. 1.
“If you have a mortgage, please be sure to verify, before submitting a tax payment to the City, that your mortgage creditor has not already paid your taxes on your behalf,” Gauthier said.
Tax payments can be done by mail, online or at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.