The city of Dorval will be hosting its annual Winter Festival this year. But with changes that reflect the current provincial guidelines in accordance with COVID 19.
There will be “a revamped edition during which residents will be able to enjoy various original activities and have fun indoors and outdoors, while respecting current health guidelines,” said Communication Officer Sébastien Gauthier.
Homeowners are encouraged to take part in a snowman building contest as well as “an outdoor escape game will be set up in two city parks and snow sculptures will appear throughout the municipality, much to the delight of outdoor enthusiasts.”
The city also has a slate of cultural programs and live shows that will be broadcast via webcast.
This coming Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., there will be a musical show provided by the choral singers of “Perfection Polyphonique” where an array of musical acts will be homaged including Gustav Holst.
Anyone interested in making decorative soap should tune in at 2 p.m. for a bilingual seminar on making homemade soap.
The festival will also feature family based quiz nights throughout February.
To get all of the Winter Festival schedule and details, go online via www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
