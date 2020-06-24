While holding large events to celebrate Canada Day and St. Jean Baptiste this year will not be possible, the city of Dorval has come up with a physical distancing way to celebrate both.
On Saturday, June 27th, the city is offering a free drive-in party beginning at 8:30 p.m. in the Les Jardins Dorval mall parking lot entitled Live with Jet, the city’s mascot.
“Alongside Jet, the famous Dorval mascot, you will be entertained while watching a fun, colourful show projected onto the giant screen, where musical group Sugar Cake and magician Majinx will wow you with amazing performances,” said city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier. “Furthermore, the opening act of this unique show will feature Dany Pouliot, who will be singing Québec’s greatest musical hits live.”
Anyone not comfortable with crowds yet or are unable to attend in person, the whole event will be shown live on line via the city’s website at www.city.dorval.qc.ca beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Consult the website as well for the free tickets to the live event.
