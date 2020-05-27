Dorval to distribute free masks to residents 70 and over

“In the current state regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Dorval will be distributing masks, free of charge, to Dorval residents age 70 and over, as well as to those with a chronic disease or with a weak immune system,” said Sébastien Gauthier.
The spokesperson for Dorval was referring to a new program set out by the city. “Citizens may receive four masks each from the City. Note that only one request per household will be accepted.”
To request the free masks, seniors can call the Dorval Community Aid at 514.633.4100 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every week day. Residents have the option of collecting the masks at a “pickup appointment or to coordinate a delivery by Dorval volunteers in the event that a person cannot leave the house.
“Rest assured that all appropriate sanitary measures will be put in place to guarantee a safe distribution for Dorval citizens,” said Gauthier.
