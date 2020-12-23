Taxpayers in Dorval are not only getting a break but they are getting a 2.5% reduction on average for their tax bill for 2021.
The Dorval budget was adopted at its December council meeting and the budget for 2021 will be $137,303,025. The current numbers “take into account the current economic situation caused by COVID-19, the irreducible expenses, and the municipality’s contractual commitments,” said city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier. “ It is based on the principle of a sound management of public finance in respect to Dorval residents’ ability to pay.”
For 2021, the average taxpayer will get a rebate of roughly $76 on their bill.
“The City also announces an average tax reduction of five percent for non-residential buildings in the $2M or less tax bracket,” said Gauthier. “This measure has been taken to help smaller businesses that were greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, on average, there will be no tax increase for non-residential buildings in the tax bracket of more than $2M and for industrial buildings.”
Another way to make things easier for taxpayers is that “tax bills over $300 will be payable in three equal instalments instead of two.”
To consult the entire budget for 2021, go online at www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
(0) comments
