Dorval preps to open fitness and aquatic centres

The Dorval aquatic and sports complex will re-open its doors to the public within the next three weeks.
“After City Hall, Public Works, the Library, the community centres, and other municipal buildings, it is now time for the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex (DASC) to open its doors to the public on September 1,” said Dorval Communication Officer Sébastien Gauthier.
The complex marks the last public building in the city to re-open to residents and eventually to the public at large. Weekend hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekdays will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“As for the fitness centre (Gym Dorval) inside the DASC, it will open its doors as soon as a reopening plan, as required by the Direction régionale de la santé publique, is submitted and approved by the City of Dorval,” Gauthier said.
It is likely that at the beginning of opening hours, only Dorval residents will be permitted to attend the DASC as well as limiting attendance numbers to facilitate COVID 19 physical distancing and hygiene protocols.
“As in all other municipal buildings, wearing a mask will be mandatory for visitors age 12 and over who wish to enter and circulate inside the DASC,” said Gauthier. “For children ages 2 to 11, the mask is strongly recommended. No masks will be distributed by the municipality at entrances.”
Once complex users have reached their class or planned activity, they will be allowed to remove their masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.