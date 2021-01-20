As a way to encourage people and families to get out and move during this current lockdown, the city of Dorval has officially opened its 2.5 kilometres Peace Trail.
“The new path crosses Pine Beach Park and extends towards the Cultural Centre, making its way through the magnificent Peace Park Arboretum, then around the vast grounds of the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre,” said city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier.
There are three ways to access the new trail. Walkers can join the trail at the Pine Beach parking lot, the library parking lot or “through the parking lot next to the skatepark on Dawson Avenue, across from the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex. Divided into three sections, the trail creates a loop totalling approximately 2.5 km, when walked full-circle,” said Gauthier.
“This pilot project was recently developed in response to the demand we received from residents who, during these COVID times, are looking for a simple and fun way to stay active and get some fresh air, by themselves or with family members, while experiencing nature’s beauty and the charming landscapes that our municipality has to offer,” said Mayor Edgar Rouleau.
The city is hoping that the expected snowfall will add to the trail, making it easier to negotiate.
“For safety reasons, it is recommended that the Peace Trail be used for walking only and that citizens avoid visiting it with snowshoes or cross-country skis,” Gauthier said. “ In addition, residents are asked to respect the physical distancing measures and government health guidelines in effect when walking on the trail.”
“As our citizens’ health is important to us, we hope this trail will encourage them to get out and about, and take a breath of fresh air! A good dose of sunlight is what we all need during these trying times,” said the mayor.
(0) comments
