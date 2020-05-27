Dorval offers no contact library service

Dorval bookworms take note: the city is offering non contact library loans as readers can pick up reserved reading material via an appointment.
By clicking onto biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca to reserve your book, a time between 10 a.m. and 4 p..m on weekdays will be assigned.
“Please note, however, that document returns will not be accepted and that the book drops will remain closed until further notice,” said Sébastien Gauthier, city spokesperson.
Registration for the library’s summer programs will take place starting Monday, June 8th by calling 514.633.4170.
“Programs, activities, and events could be modified, restructured, or cancelled without notice, in accordance with the Québec government’s guidelines and following the sanitary measures established with relation to COVID-19, or if circumstances require it,” Gauthier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.