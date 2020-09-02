Dorval offers Hazardous Waste collection

While schools are returning and many folks are going back to work after the gradual re-opening of society following the COVID-19 quarantine, it is likely that homeowners have amassed a decent amount of household waste.
The city of Dorval is organizing a collection of said waste that includes old electronics and plastic refuse, particularly polystyrene.
Old paint cans, cell phones, and used antifreeze will be accepted this coming Saturday, September 5 in Ballantyne Park’s parking area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Only domestic waste will be accepted at the collection,” explained Communication Officer Sébastien Gauthier. “Waste from industries, businesses, and institutions will be refused.”
Due to COVID 19 protocols, visitors will be asked to “bring out their waste themselves and place it on the proper table,” Gauthier explained. “Wait, two metres away, for an employee to verify the products and make sure that they are authorized ones and pick up your packing containers (bags, cardboard boxes, etc.) or deposit them in the appropriate location.”
A thorough list of what is being accepted at the collection can be viewed online via www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
Gauthier also noted that because of the waste collections being offered, “the City of Dorval can, in a safe and responsible way, dispose of waste materials, which take up more and more space in landfill sites.”
