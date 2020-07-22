Dorval Library to re-open in stages throughout July

In late May, the city of Dorval re-opened its library through non-contact library loans, allowing readers to pick up reserved reading material via an appointment.
As of Monday, July 13, Dorval bookworms “will be able to access the library’s circulation desk for the first time since the building closed,” said city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier.
Users will be able to collect books they have previously reserved online through biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca after receiving a confirmation from library staff.
As of Friday, July 17 “the building’s book drop box will be open at all times during closing hours, including weekends,” said Gauthier.
Starting on Monday, July 27, library members will have access to certain actions of the library “however, people will not have the option to sit in the library and will not have access to collective-use materials (computers, workspaces, and self-service stations). This last step will be taken later, based on the evolution of the situation,” Gauthier said.
