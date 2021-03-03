Dorval Has March Break Activities Planned

“Parents and children alike will be happy to know that the City of Dorval has planned many special activities to entertain the whole family from February 27 to March 7,” said Sébastien Gauthier.
The city’s Communication Officer was referring to the city’s plans for its residents lucky enough to have March Break.
With the Aquatic Centre reopened, Gauthier noted that “Dorval residents will now be able to enjoy a packed schedule of recreational swimming, lap swim, and recreational skating , indoor and outdoor.”
The city is also offering a plethora of online activities like “free virtual family fitness courses (yoga, Zumba, Taekwondo, etc.), online arts and crafts workshops, and a mini arrow sash tutorial.”
Tomorrow, there is an activity for the 10 to 15 year old set called A Doodle Art workshop. On Friday, “a game night for teens and a virtual family quiz night will be organized.”
This weekend will offer “cultural mediation workshops and a theatre show.”
For a complete list of March Break activities being offered by the city, go online via www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
“Young and young at heart, athletes, scientists, and artists... there is something for everyone during the City of Dorval’s 2021 March Break,” said Gauthier.
