Dorval encourages “I Buy Local for Dorval” campaign

Until Friday, Aug. 7, the city of Dorval is partnering with Commerce Dorval for a local campaign encouraging residents to support area businesses through the “I Buy Local for Dorval” initiative.
The crowdfunding campaign “gives the public the opportunity to concretely support our local businesses,” said Dorval Commerce Director Béatrice Cuzzi. “By purchasing a voucher, people can show their active support to participating businesses for which this represents an essential source of income. It is an important gesture that has a significant meaning for them.”
The vouchers cost $20 and apply to local businesses and with every voucher purchased, the city of Dorval will match a $10 donation as well up to $25,000.
As a way to support local businesses and to help out local charities, West Island Community Shares will get $20 of each voucher sold, for a possible total of $25,000 to aid the 40-plus non-profit agencies they support.
“We are truly proud to launch this incredible campaign,” said Mayor Edgar Rouleau. “It’s a winning initiative for everyone involved; citizens get to have more money on their pockets, business owners receive invaluable support and local organizations benefit from precious financial help in order to support the population in need.”
To take part in the crowdfunding program, go online via CommerceDorval.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.