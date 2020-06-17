Dorval delays second tax instalment to September

“In order to provide tax relief during these hard times, the City of Dorval has decided to put forth a measure allowing Dorval property owners and businesses to benefit from an additional delay to pay their second tax payment for 2020, without any interest charges until September 1,” explained Sébastien Gauthier.
The communications officer for the city of Dorval was referencing the city’s mandate to extend municipal tax payments from residents until September 1st.
The city is also letting its business owners know that the West Island PME MTL network has designed a special project entitled the Retail Business Consolidation Fund “to assist businesses with projects to consolidate or resume activities in the wake of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to reaching a threshold of viability.
“The financial contribution is for a maximum of $10,000 and must not exceed 75% of the total cost of the business project. Certain conditions apply,” noted Gauthier.
The upcoming June council meeting, like all other municipalities, will be done as a closed session in respecting the COVID 19 pandemic quarantine requirements.
Residents who need to ask questions for the June 15th meeting can send their queries online via conseil.council@ville.dorval.qc.ca on Monday, June 15th between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Following the meeting, the recorded version will be available for viewing on the city’s website a few days after the meeting.
