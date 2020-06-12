Dorval City Hall and SADB Boardwalk opening June 15th

“Although the Dorval population is still encouraged to prioritize online and telephone services, citizens will once again be able to drop by to pay their taxes, request a permit, meet with a commissioner of oaths as well,” said Sébastien Gauthier.
The Dorval spokesperson was referring to the city’s decision to reopen city hall for beginning on Monday, June 15th. Hygienic practices conforming to pandemic guidelines will be in place and “ only payment by cheque or by credit or debit card will be accepted. Until further notice, cash payment will not be accepted in order to limit the risk of exposure to the virus.”
SADB Boardwalk opens up again
On the same day, the famous boardwalk in Sainte Anne de Bellevue will also be open to the public again after being closed due to the quarantine.
“This decision is part of the City's effort to strike the right balance between allowing businesses and restaurants in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to continue their activities, while being mindful of residents’ concerns related to COVID-19,” noted the statement from the city.
Physical distancing will still need to be adhered to and the boardwalk will have signage as visitors will have “ to circulate in one direction. Arrows will indicate the direction of traffic and signs will clearly define the entrance and exit of the boardwalk.”
Mayor Paola Hawa said that the city can “compromise and adapt in support of our merchants and restaurant owners, while also providing a secure environment for our residents. I am convinced that we can find solutions suitable for everyone while respecting safety measures,.”
Should users not adhere to the norms and guidelines,” the city reserves the right to revise its decision at any time in the event that social distancing and hygiene measures are not respected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.