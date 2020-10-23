Dorval Circle closed until end of November

While the MTQ’s work on the Dorval Circle was supposed to reduce down to one lane in each direction, the complete recent closure was a big shock to motorists.
Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau was informed of the complete closure of the circle “about an hour before everyone else.
“We knew there would be lane closures and that it would cause some congestion at both rush hours, but we were surprised to find out that the bridge was too dangerous,” Rouleau told The Suburban.
The work on the circle by the MTQ “was causing vibrations that could collapse the bridge,” Rouleau said,
The current closure of the circle is expected to last until the end of November, according to current predictions. The work will continue seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Detours have been marked for east and west bound drivers, and they are causing extra traffic on certain Dorval arterial roads including Cardinal.
Rouleau has been meeting with area SPVM officers who have augmented patrols for the time being in the area to help with traffic management. Public security are also helping “to help with traffic flow.
“Hopefully the work will be finished by then,” Rouleau said.
