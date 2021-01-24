Sounds like the twilight zone where we witnessed the deaths of more than 4,000 seniors in our Quebec CHSLDs. No actions taken to have a public enquiry to find out exactly what did or did not happen to seniors not only dying of covid19 but dehydrated, unfed and soiled. Why ask Doctors to do what they aren’t medically trained for to decide who will live or die. Doctors took an oath to save lives
Sharyn Cadot
