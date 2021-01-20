Do we really have to decide
who will live and who will die?
If we are at the stage of the pandemic where we must ask who shall live and who shall die, then government can no longer play the solidarity card or guilt the individual. If snowbirds are being vaccinated in a country that was just in the throes of an insurrection, our federal and provincial governments have some ‘splaining to do.
Why am I more convinced when Club Med says my health is its priority than when the health minister says it?
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
