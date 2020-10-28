Despite second wave, CHSLD Herron is “stable”

With the province experiencing a second wave of COVID 19 and an increased number of cases, The Suburban checked in with the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) for an update on its protocols and procedures for the coming weeks.
We asked, with the second wave of coronavirus present, what extra steps are being taken at CHSLDs on the territory, namely Herron and Lachine, to ensure that another lockdown can be avoided.
“The situation at Herron is stable and has been for several weeks,” Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, public relations for the health board, told The Suburban.
She added that a team from the West Island CIUSSS “is always on site to ensure residents receive the proper care and assistance and that the situation remains under control.”
The health board will continue to manage the seniors residence “as long as final and permanent solutions for its governance are not identified and implemented.”
In order to stem the propagation of COVID 19, “only visits for residents in palliative and end-of-life care, and visits by caregivers are authorized.”
There is currently enough staff to properly care for all of the residents and the Herron CHSLD has enough PPEs “for several months.”
As of press time, there are 19 COVID patients at the Lakeshore General Hospital and no diagnosed cases at Lasalle Hospital.
Red Cross employees will be finishing up their tour of duty by the end of the month but Bergeron-Gamache said “this will not cause any disruption in services for any of our facilities.”
She also noted that new orderlies, whose training ended in September, will be joining the job market and that the objective is to hire “500 new orderlies between now and Christmas.”
When asked if a flu shot is even more important this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bergeron-Gamache said that “every year, complications due to the seasonal influenza season causes a lot of hospitalizations for people at risk.
Due to the pandemic, it is essential to preserve the capacity of the health network,” she said. “Vaccination remains an effective way to protect yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.