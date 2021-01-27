I resent this decree being put forward due to the ineptitude of the government that has brought us to this position. Medicare cards should be returned by all Members of legislatures, government officials, public figures or the general population that partake in non-essential travel.
When the above people show up at the hospital for critical COVID-19 care, are they more important than the long-term seniors who have abided by the COVID-19 regulations? Why should those that follow the COVID-19 regulations be penalized by those who do not?
Irene Horbowyj
Montreal
