After offering residents a unique and contactless Halloween show where sightseers were able to drive by a number of spooky and living tableaus, the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is going to do something special for Christmas.
"After such a difficult year, we felt that bringing some holiday cheer was necessary to boost the morale of the community," said Mayor Alex Bottausci.
The city is planning on offering its “residents a joyous moment to celebrate the end of the year despite the pandemic,” said DDO spokesperson Natalia Correa. “As such, it put together a magical parade that will bring out the happiness, the sense of community and the hope of its residents.”
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13th, “several floats will travel on two 15 km routes for a duration of 3 hours starting at 10 a.m. Elves will walk alongside the floats, bringing good cheer to the children of the City and picking up their letters to Santa Claus.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, provincial hygienic protocols need to be in place such as “wearing of masks, a two-metre physical distance, and no assembly, failing which the event will be cancelled immediately.”
Attendees are invited to donate some non-perishable food items that will benefit the West Island Assistance Fund.
“We are so happy to offer a safe and festive outlet for everyone to enjoy!" said Bottausci.
