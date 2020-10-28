DDO offers contactless Halloween fun

The innovative father who created a candy shoot for a safe Halloween during a pandemic made national news recently. Well, the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux wants to offer its residents some contactless Halloween fun for this spooky season.
This Saturday, October 31, between 5 and 10 p.m., residents are invited to tour a creepy and fun Halloween by driving through a tunnel doled up with lights and special effects as well a mobile animated drive by, all contactless for safety during the coronavirus.
The fun takes place in the second parking lot of the Civic Centre and each child will receive a bag off candy to enjoy the wild ride.
Volunteers will be on site to help direct flow and to ensure physical distancing practices are adhered to.
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration and will be asked to turn off the engines during the presentation.
Expected attendees are encouraged to register for the free event by calling 514.684.1011, extension eight or nine. Call weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
