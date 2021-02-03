Like Beaconsfield, Pointe Claire and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is also giving its taxpayers a break by deferring municipal payments due to COVID 19.
“The first payment is now due on May 26 and the second on August 25,” said city spokesperson Natalia Correa.
"We wanted to give people a break, as many of them have been heavily impacted by the pandemic financially,” said Mayor Alex Bottausci.
Due to the pandemic, “It should be noted that certain payment methods have changed because of the pandemic. To avoid an outbreak at City Hall, the service counter will only accept payment in cash or debit, and only by appointment,” the mayor noted.
The city has offered three payment options. The first would be to pay online via “your financial institution's website so please allow three working days.”
Tax payments can also be made through “your financial institution's counter or by mail or deposit in City Hall’s mail box marked door number two.”
