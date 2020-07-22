As of Thursday, July 16th and moving forward, West Island residents who want to get tested for COVID 19 can do so without an appointment at a new walk-in clinic established in Beaconsfield.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., concerned residents who wish to get tested can do so without an appointment at 137 Elm in Beaconsfield.
The new walk-in clinic can service up to 500 tests a day and results will be sent to the test within three to five days.
Negative results are given through e-mail while positive cases will receive a phone call.
For more info on the new walk-in Beaconsfield COVID 19 testing clinic, call 514.630.2123.
