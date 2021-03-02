Summary

DateConfirmed casesDeaths 
HospitalizationsHospitalizations in intensive careTests performedAdministered doses of vaccine 
February 23, 202180613655 (-25)130 (+10)32 07110 665
February 24, 202185812633 (-22)122 (-8)32 7449 777
February 25, 20218153620 (-13)119 (-3)28 22613 744
February 26, 20218587599 (-21)112 (-7)25 34717 177
February 27, 20217378601 (+2)117 (+5)17 45612 713
February 28, 20216136612 (+11)122 (+5)18 7896 309
March 01, 20215881628 (+16)121 (-1)NA16 458

Number of confirmed cases by region

 This table shows the number of daily cases for a 7-day period from Sunday to Saturday, as well as the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic. This table shows data currently available for the period of February 28to March 6, 2021.

 
Health regionsFebruary 28, 2021March 01, 2021Total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic
01 - Bas-Saint-Laurent131 560
02 - Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean238 823
03 - Capitale-Nationale354022 489
04 - Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec9912 794
05 - Estrie152411 585
06 - Montréal303256106 748
07 - Outaouais36166 357
08 - Abitibi-Témiscamingue64847
09 - Côte-Nord00354
10 - Nord-du-Québec0087
11 - Gaspésie – Îles-de-la-Madeleine001 706
12 - Chaudière-Appalaches5711 699
13 - Laval517824 781
14 - Lanaudière424620 368
15 - Laurentides384516 439
16 - Montérégie685741 885
17 - Nunavik2044
18 - Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James00119
Outside Quebec00252
Region to be determined004
Total613588288 941

Data presented according to the day they were entered and cumulative data. Source: TSP, MSSS, March 1st, 2021, 4 p.m.

Distribution of confirmed cases by age group

Covid in Quebec - Distribution of confirmed cases by age group
 
 Cumulative data. Source: TSP, MSSS, March 1st, 2021, 4 p.m.

Active and completed outbreaks by environment

Covid in Quebec - Active and completed outbreaks by environment 1
Covid in Quebec - Covid in Quebec - Active and completed outbreaks by environment 2

Source of Data: Official website of the Gouvernement du Québec

