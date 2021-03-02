Summary
Number of confirmed cases by region
This table shows the number of daily cases for a 7-day period from Sunday to Saturday, as well as the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic. This table shows data currently available for the period of February 28to March 6, 2021.
|Health regions
|February 28, 2021
|March 01, 2021
|Total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic
|01 - Bas-Saint-Laurent
|1
|3
|1 560
|02 - Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean
|2
|3
|8 823
|03 - Capitale-Nationale
|35
|40
|22 489
|04 - Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec
|9
|9
|12 794
|05 - Estrie
|15
|24
|11 585
|06 - Montréal
|303
|256
|106 748
|07 - Outaouais
|36
|16
|6 357
|08 - Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|6
|4
|847
|09 - Côte-Nord
|0
|0
|354
|10 - Nord-du-Québec
|0
|0
|87
|11 - Gaspésie – Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|0
|0
|1 706
|12 - Chaudière-Appalaches
|5
|7
|11 699
|13 - Laval
|51
|78
|24 781
|14 - Lanaudière
|42
|46
|20 368
|15 - Laurentides
|38
|45
|16 439
|16 - Montérégie
|68
|57
|41 885
|17 - Nunavik
|2
|0
|44
|18 - Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James
|0
|0
|119
|Outside Quebec
|0
|0
|252
|Region to be determined
|0
|0
|4
|Total
|613
|588
|288 941
Data presented according to the day they were entered and cumulative data. Source: TSP, MSSS, March 1st, 2021, 4 p.m.
Distribution of confirmed cases by age group
Age group
% of confirmed cases
|0-9 years
|7.5
|10-19 years
|11.5
|20-29 years
|15.3
|30-39 years
|14.1
|40-49 years
|14.9
|50-59 years
|13.2
|60-69 years
|8.1
|70-79 years
|5.5
|80-89 years
|6.1
|90 years or more
|3.7
Cumulative data. Source: TSP, MSSS, March 1st, 2021, 4 p.m.
Active and completed outbreaks by environment
