COVID 19 postpones Marquette golf Tourney

“The context of the current pandemic justifies this wise decision,” said Enrico Ciccone.
The MNA for Marquette was referring to the decision to postpone the second annual Marquette Golf Tournament until next summer due to COVID 19.
Last year’s inaugural event raised $4,000 with eight teams collecting funds for Équipe Entreprise, an area association that helps match people with mental health issues find employment.
The golf tournament was done in association with the city of Dorval, prompting Mayor Edgar Rouleau to say that “although we would have liked to host this event again this year, it was unthinkable for us to organize such a tournament in the current situation, as the safety and health of all remain our top priority. We hope to host it again in 2021.”
“Ciccone reiterated his support and commitment to community organizations, local businesses and citizens who have faced difficult times in recent months due to the pandemic, and he will continue to work in solidarity with everyone for the good of the community,” explained Ciccone’s political attaché Nadia Sofia Segato.
“I am very proud of what we accomplished last year and look forward to recreating this unifying event for the entire community in 2021,” said Ciccone.
