D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum and Montreal business leader and philanthropist Mitch Garber honoured 30 local heroes during the COVID-19 crisis for their “acts of courage, dedication, outreach and kindness in saving lives and protecting the vulnerable population.”
Those honoured were featured in late April and throughout May on Birnbaum’s Facebook page.
Each of the 30 individuals featured in the Facebook posts saw “the non-profit organization for which they work or volunteer rewarded with a $500 donation from Garber.”
Those honored were:
• Peter Lipari, owner of the IGA in the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre.
“He immediately answered my call and supplied $1,000 in gift cards for women in crisis at Auberge Shalom Shelter,” Birnbaum wrote on his Facebook page in late April. “He and his entire staff are working non-stop to offer their essential service to residents.” The donation was made to MADA “for its emergency food-relief efforts.”
• Côte St. Luc’s volunteers delivering groceries to isolated seniors, led by CSL councillor Mitch Kujavsky and his sister Pam Kujavsky, David Lisbona and his Nellie Philanthropy Foundation, and Melissa Margles. The donation was made to aid their efforts.
•Lynda Shayer, a funeral director at Paperman and Sons.
“Losing a loved one and, additionally, being deprived of many of the traditional family rituals that can be so comforting must be doubly difficult. Individuals like Lynda are stepping forward to do everything they can to help ease the pain.” The donation went to the Connected Hearts Campaign “in support of the Jewish General Hospital COVID-19 Fund.”
• Dorothy and Irving Macklan, “wife and husband and long-time CSL residents, both died of COVID-19 symptoms, three weeks apart and on separate floors of a seniors’ residence.
“Their beloved niece Bella was unable to visit them in their last days. Today, we pledge that these heroes, represented by Dorothy and Irving, will each and always be remembered. In their name, Mitch Garber makes the inaugural donation of $500 to a new D’Arcy McGee fund with the sole purpose of supporting a lasting monument in our riding to the victims of COVID-19.”
• Professional photographer Ryan Blau, Front Steps Project participant in which outdoor pictures are taken of families, who are then asked to make a donation to a charity of their choice. The donation went to the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation.
•Community member Aline Malka. The donation went to the Communité sépharade unifiée du Québec, “which has provded emergency relief and support to so many in the community. What’s more – Aline [matched] that donation.”
• Antoine Denis, McGill student of medicine and co-founder of Tous Ensemble, provider of senior patients in 13 hospitals with phones or tablets. The donation went to the organization, and Birnbaum matched that donation.
• Photographer Charles Eklove, photographer and director of the Côte St. Luc Men’s Club. The donation went to the Alzheimer Groupe Inc.
• CTV weather presenter Lori Graham, and others in the media, “working tirelessly and often, at some risk, to keep us informed at this critical moment.” The donation went to the River’s Edge Community Church, whose pastor and volunteers “are supporting its west-end community and reaching out with warm meals to health workers, including those at the Jewish General Hospital.”
• Tiffany Callender and her team at the Côte des Neiges Black Community Association, for “preparing hot meals, checking in with vulnerable children and families and advocating for responsible and necessary evaluation of at-risk racialized communities, Black, Filipino and others.” Birnbaum financially supports the organization, and Garber added his donation.
• The team at Jean Coutu Pharmacy, at the corner of Queen Mary and Circle Road. The donation went to the Service d’interprète d’aide et de reference aux immigrants (SIARI), which “responds to immigrants in the riding and beyond, and is particularly active at this time.”
• Evelyn Calusa and her husband Harry Seedihal, part of the kitchen staff and maintenance team at Château B’nai Brith in CSL and members of the Filipino community who also help needy seniors “and others at home.” The donation went to FAMAS, “the Filipino community organization that is heading up their efforts. I have always been proud to support them financially. Mitch Garber added his $500 donation.”
• The team at AMI-Quebec, which “offers a range of essential services and support to people dealing with mental health issues.” Birnbaum has offered financial support to the organization, and Garber added $500.{/div}
• The Syracuse Lodge of the Knights of Pythias, for “staying in touch with elderly members, baking goods for health workers and financially supporting MerciMeals MTL, an initiative of third year McGill University medical students to provide meals to front-line workers as well.” The donation went to the Knights.{/div}
• Esmerelda, a rescued cat, in whose name and that of Diane Liebling of CSL’s “Trap, Neuter, Release and Adopt Program,” Garber donated $500 to the SPCA on Jean Talon.
• Elizabeth Bright, who “with the support of her husband Rabbi Alan Bright of Shaare Zedek Congregation, delivered “groceries, pet supplies and needed pharmaceutical products to some six families in confinement.” The donation went to Hatzoloh Montreal — DW Division, “a volunteer emergency medical-assistance service of Montreal’s Hasidic community.”
• Ivana Khadoury, an elementary school teacher at Hebrew Academy in CSL. The donation went to the international charity Mary’s Meals. • Tatyana Giguère of MultiCaf. The donation went to the organzation.
• Jimmy Holden, warehouse supervisor at the Jewish General Hospital. The donation went to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation “for its research into COVID-19 breast cancer interactions.”
• Dr. Haran Balendra, Emergency Department physician at the Jewish General Hospital and founder of the Montreal Tamil Health Initiative. The donation went to the Tamil Elders’ Association of Quebec, “for its local food-relief and outreach efforts.”
• CSL native and Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Barry Blitt. The donation went to The Institute for Investigative Journalism.
• Jamaican community member Lloyd W. Shaw. The donation went to the Jamaica Association of Montreal Foundation Inc.
• The music group Que Sera, which performs outside seniors residences. The donation went to the Guilde des musiciens et musiciennes du Québec, “to help local artists make their way through this crisis and beyond.”
• Roanne May Tabao, nurse at a seniors’ residence in Vaudreuil and member of the Filipino community. The donation went to The Frontline Fund, a Canadian non-profit foundation, “for its work in providing front-line health-care workers with medical equipment, peer-to-peer mental health support and initiating vaccine and clinical drug research on COVID-19 treatments.”
• Louise Malone, Active Aging Coordinator at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA in Snowdon. The donation went to the YM-YWHA Foundation.
• Bangladeshi community member Mohammad Hayat Khan. The donation went to the Bangladesh Greater Noakhali Association Of Montreal Association, “which devotes its efforts to the well-being of the local community.”
• Edgar Gines, who cleans and disinfects the isolation rooms of the Hemodialysis unit of the Jewish General Hospital. The donation went to JDC’s international COVID-19 Response Fund, to “support a sanitation and information project in a region of Ethiopa where more than one-third of the population is without access to a sink or soap with which to keep their hands clean.”
• Leaders and followers of all faith communities. The donation went to the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), “so that it can continue its vigilant work in defense of racial and cultural equity, fairness and justice.”• Recent newborn Zoé. A donation was made in her name and that of all recent newborns to the Montreal Diet Dispensary, “which continues its heroic work to guide single and vulnerable expectant mothers in ensuring healthy pregnancies.”• Youngsters Jonathan and Ilan Davis, the sons of Bureau Chief Elisabeth Prass and her husband Deric. The donation went to the Friendship Circle of Montreal.
