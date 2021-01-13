CHSLD residents getting vaccinated in West Island

As of press time, the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) had expected to vaccinate all seniors (and staff) living in area CHSLDs within its territory.
Last Thursday, board staff made a stop at the CHSLD Manoir de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile located in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
According to the CIUSSS, “before going ahead with the vaccinations, the facility organized a videoconference to answer questions from the residents’ families and loved ones.”
More than 300 people were part of the information session in order to answer all concerns and queries.
Pictured is resident Shirley Charette who was the first resident of CHSLD Manoir de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile to get her vaccine against COVID 19.
