“What kind of a person do you have to be to steal and destroy high school students’ projects?” asked Paola Hawa.
The mayor of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue was reacting to a recent post on social media from the Macdonald High Mini Farm noting that all of its carefully grown garlic bulbs had been stolen from the garden beds outside of the school.
The mini farm has been part of a Work Oriented Training Pathway project for the last several years where students learned to grow, cultivate and sell the garlic bulbs.
As published on social media, the mini farm project “ involved coming up with a name, a logo, the building of garden boxes, planting garlic, the building of a winter fence, harvesting the garlic scapes, and harvesting of the garlic. Post-production involved making garlic scape butter, pesto and the sale of garlic.”
More than 100 bulbs were brazenly stolen between July 18th and August 1st and the young entrepreneurs are asking “if anyone has any information that could help us locate our garlic, please contact Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue or oseecharran@lbpearson.ca.”
“Please help any way you can,” Hawa wrote in response to the theft. “
Students need to know that our community ‘has their back’.”
