Bottausci: "I am in awe of our community.”

With no end in sight for the coronavirus, people have had to adjust their lifestyles. As have city administrations. The Suburban is talking to West Island mayors about how the city they govern is adapting.This week The Suburban spoke to Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci.
When asked how COVID 19 has changed the way Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci and his administration do their work, Bottausci told The Suburban “in every aspect.
“Because of health directives by the province, I have transferred a lot of my work to home and we have learned that there is a need to take care of the community from a health perspective.”
Bottausci also said that COVID 19 "is the central theme of all our meetings.”
For example, Public Works employees have seen their shifts and work schedules alter slightly as “we have more solid shifts so workers cannot contaminate each other. And work can take a little longer because before the pandemic, we would have three workers go to a job site in one truck. Now, we have three trucks, once for each employee.”
DDO has offered more services for seniors during the quarantine, such as offering a variety of online activities like Bingo, martial arts classes, special guests who talk about pensions and other salient topics, and even a virtual Book Club has been enacted.
“We have also been working on helping some of our seniors get more tech savvy to enjoy these programs,” Bottausci said. “We will also be starting a new program where people can have an on-line session with me and ask questions.”
The city’s Are You Okay? Program, where councillors and staff call seniors living alone, has been ramped up during the pandemic. “It has been updated to make daily calls and we have even been running errands for our more vulnerable seniors,” said the mayor.
The city worked hard last year to complete new sidewalks, roads and bike paths for Hyman, Tecumsheh and Brunswick. Bottausci expects to complete more roads this year as well as “updating the Sunnybrooke Park Chalet that is between 50 and 60 years old.”
Currently, the city is using the lack of public gatherings to work on the library and the Civic Centre. “Because there are no current programs being offered, we decided to do the work now as we would not be bothering anyone.
“When our residents return, they will see some new improvements like a new cafeteria for the Civic Centre,” Bottausci said.
And while the island of Montreal Agglomeration plans to download three percent tax increases to the demerged city, while sparing Montreal taxpayers this year, Bottausci and his administration are working hard “to deliver a zero percent tax increase on the city’s side.
“Everyone has been put through difficult times due to COVID-19 and while we have our budget in the next three or four weeks, that is the direction we are seeking for next year,” said Bottausci.
The mayor of DDO wanted to offer a huge thanks to “our residents and staff. Our residents for their resilience and many offering to help their neighbours during these times as well as our staff who were able to pivot into crisis management without missing a beat. I am in awe of our community.”
