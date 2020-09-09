BHCG celebrates 45 years of artistry virtually this year

The life of an artist can be lonely at times. You work on a painting, sculpture for months alone with the notion that one day, it will be exposed to the world.
For the Beaconsfield Hooking Crafters Guild (BHCG), celebrating 45 years in existence, the hard work by these artists will be displayed this year, but due to COVID 19 restrictions, it will be done virtually.
“Under normal circumstances, the Beaconsfield Hooking Crafters Guild would have had a 3-day exhibition of its rugs at Centennial Hall in Beaconsfield,” said Guild Vice-President Emmy Maten. “However, this is not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrations this year are all virtual, and will include many pictures and stories of rugs, old and new, created by its members.”
The guild was founded in 1975 by Lois Morris, who is still an active member. “Her rugs have won many awards and have been featured in five separate issues of Rug Hooking Magazine. She has taught and guided many of the BHCG members in creating beautiful pieces,” said Maten.
“In 2017, after having bought a rug hooking kit while travelling in the Maritimes, an area known for hooked rugs, I discovered the Beaconsfield Hooking Crafters Guild by looking on-line and was welcomed by the nicest community of people” Maten said.“Creating a rug is like painting with wool. You can even use old T-shirts or clothes, cut them up into strips and hook with that! And you can either hang your rug on the wall or use it on the floor, or even make a purse, a teapot cozy, a cushion, or a footstool cover. I get so many ideas from the other members.”
Over the years, the artistry of the BHCG has displayed its works at the city’s library, Centennial Park, area elementary schools and even at the Ormstown Fair.
This year, people are invited to see their work online via http://beaconsfieldrughooking.com/, https://www.facebook.com/beaconsfield.hookingcrafters and https://www.instagram.com/bhcg_rughooking/.
