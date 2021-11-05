Fifty-one year old Montreal entrepreneur and mother, Joanna Barcessat, died on Tuesday six days after a collision occured with a car while she was cycling in Lachine.
According to Montreal police, Barcessat's death is the fourth fatality involving a cyclist on the roads of the Greater Montreal area in 2021.
Searching for an outlet as a result of the effects of the pandemic, Barcessat had told friends she had sought a stress relieving outdoor activity during the lockdown periods and turned to cycling.
Barcessat owned and operated two juice bars in the Montreal, and had to close her businesses when the pandemic hit.
“I had this joke: my store could be on fire, and I’m not giving up my bike ride.” Barcessat told Readers Digest last spring.
Rejuice Nutrition’s Facebook page published a black square and noted that the locations were closed for the day on Wendnsday.
Multiple social media posts reflected that Barcessat regained her passion for cycling amidst the pandemic and her business loss.
She served as a prime example of entrepreneuship, turning a negative situation into a positive one, inspiring Montrealers.
It is evident by the large number of social media messages posted that her death has shocked the community at the loss of someone who was always there for others.
