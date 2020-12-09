Beaconsfield resident and WICS Fund Distribution Committee Chair Chantal Carrier is someone who lives by the adage that you should practice what you preach.
During the opening weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, Carrier “like everybody else, was horrified by the rising number of cases and deaths especially in senior residences and hospitals.
“When I heard that some of the West Island CHSLDs were infected, I wanted to do something,” Carrier told The Suburban.
She wanted to volunteer at a seniors residence but due to union constraints, workers have to be paid so Carrier and her son worked as full-time care support assistants for six weeks in a residence in Dorval starting in mid- April.
Carrier and her son worked eight-hour shifts during the evening and “we learned so much working with amazing orderlies, doctors and nurses.” What struck her the most was that many of the staff, who often would work 16-hour double shifts, “would have to take public transportation home after all of that work. We felt so much respect and sympathy for them, for all that they do.
“The pandemic has shown all of the great work that they do,” said Carrier. She learned from the regular staff that “we are working in a residence and not a hospital. The seniors are not patients and we are in their living space so they are to be treated with respect.”
Carrier’s altruism resulted in her recently receiving a Special Choice Jury's Award by the Quebec Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).
“I’m proud of the mobilization in the philanthropic community in recent months,” said AFP Quebec Chapter Board Chair Elsa Desjardins. “The members of AFP Quebec have shown great solidarity over the last few months and have helped and supported each other in confronting these various challenges.”
When asked to give advice in would-be volunteers, Carrier said, “volunteer for something that you care about or inspires you.
“I’ve always been about community and helping out where you can,” Carrier said. Besides her work with West Island Community shares, she also volunteers with the 60 Million Girls association.
