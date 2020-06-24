Beaconsfield will open day camp program on July 6th

With provincial guidelines easing towards physical distancing, the city of Beaconsfield has decided to open its day camp program beginning on Monday, July 6th.
“We know that day camps are an important service for many parents in Beaconsfield and that children have enriching experiences and build relationships in their community,” said Mayor Georges Bourelle in a recent statement.
“We have therefore chosen to maintain them this summer, by adjusting to government directives,” Bourelle said..
This summer’s program will adhere to current physical distancing protocol, provide the necessary equipment to maintain hygienic conditions as well as lowering the ratio of counsellor to camper.
The city will also implement the 14 day quarantine rule for any children or parents who exhibit COVID 19 symptoms as well as noting that despite the hygienic practices that will be implemented, “the elimination of the risk of contagion in camps, as community-wide transmission may be possible through infected yet asymptomatic persons.”
- K.W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.