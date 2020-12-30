“We have spent this past year trying to have the omission of the neutrality coefficient corrected, by providing evidence and making appropriate representations to the provincial government and the City of Montreal,” said Georges Bourelle.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was lamenting the fact that, like the other demerged municipalities, the city is overpaying for services from the city of Montreal Agglomeration.
Recently, the city decided to reclaim two million in overpayments from the Agglomeration but now Bourelle and his council “are doubling Beaconsfield’s original claim and are now demanding that the City of Montreal repay 4 million dollars for taxes paid in excess to the Agglomeration in 2020 and 2021 due to an error in the algorithm to calculate the proportionate shares for regional services.”
“This error has cost us an additional two million dollars for absolutely nothing in 2020. The same error will reoccur in 2021,” Bourelle said.
The city of Montreal charges the demerged cities for public transportation, water. Fire and police services among others.
“The cities linked with Montreal have no decisional power nor influence regarding these services and their costs which are solely controlled by Montreal,” said the mayor.
The city hired a law firm to reclaim the original two million bit now has taken on another firm, specialists in litigation, as “we have made all the appropriate political and administrative representations over the last twelve months in order to avoid having to go to court. We will continue to do so. However, we will also act to protect and enforce respect of our rights.”
As Bourelle stated previously this year, “this overpayment (to the Agglomeration) was caused by a change made to the algorithm used to establish the proportionate shares of the 16 related municipalities on the island of Montreal for regional services, such as police, public transit, water, etc., which has penalized municipalities with higher residential density.
“After a full year of discussions with the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal to find a fair solution for our citizens, we are confronted with a dismissal that forces us to uphold our rights in court,” Bourelle had said.
