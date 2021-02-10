Beaconsfield lauded for climate action

About two years ago, the city of Beaconsfield partnered with GCoM (Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Canada) to take part in a pilot project focusing on climate change in municipalities.
“We are proud of this unique initiative, which allowed us to identify local priorities for climate action, from innovative projects to reduce GHG emissions to initiatives that protect our community from extreme weather events,” said Mayor Georges Bourelle.
The city noted, that having been part of the project this past year, benefits occurred through “targeted technical support, training and access to tools and resources. With the help of this support, the City was able to develop three action plans of the i3P project to make our community more resilient to the impacts of climate change: GHG Reduction Plan, Community Energy Plan and Climate Adaptation Plan.”
The goal was to help municipalities “tackle the issues of climate change.” The city was rewarded for its efforts by GCoM, awarding Beaconsfield with
“the GHG emissions inventory badge, as well as the Climate risk and vulnerability assessment badge, as awarded by the global program of GCoM.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.