Beaconsfield lauded as a top employer again

"It's a great honour to be recognized among Montreal’s top employers, especially in this particular year where the COVID-19 pandemic has put the economy on hold, disrupting the daily lives of organizations and undermining the mental health of the community,” said Patrice Boileau.
The Director General of Beaconsfield was referring to the city winning an award as a top employer for the second year in a row.
“ This recognition is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates a key priority for our organization – to provide health and wellness tools and programs to employees so that they feel motivated and happy at work and at home,” said Boileau.
The award was given by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Aspirants who want to win the coveted award must adhere to standards and criteria such as “work atmosphere, benefits, vacation and paid time off, continuing education and skills development, employee engagement and work-family reconciliation policies.”
“The dedication and day-to-day commitment of our staff is the driving force behind our success,” said Boileau.”
There are roughly 150 employees, full, seasonal and part time workers, who work for the city in a variety of departments like public works, finance and treasury, Human Resources and culture and leisure.
