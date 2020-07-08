Be careful around the pool

With more and more people spending their vacations at home this summer and the weather promising to be hot and dry, many West Island residents will be taking advantage of their backyard pools to cool off.
The provincial government has released some safety tips to ensure a fun time for all without any potential danger.
Every year in the province, roughly 70 people drown from swimming and ten percent of those drownings occur in home pools. It is also the leading cause of death for children aged one to four and it only takes a few moments for a child to drown so keeping a constant eye on the little swimmers is a must.
Working from home and watching kids swim is a bad combination as it suggested by the government to “never leave your children alone and without supervision in or near a pool. Make sure you can see them at all times. If they leave your field of vision, call or shout for them to come closer or to make sure they are not drowning.
“Most often, children drown in residential pools after accidentally falling into the water when no adult is supervising them.”
Pools need to have their own gate with a locking mechanism and the gate should be tall enough that a child cannot climb over it and get to the pool by themselves.
