The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), having fully vetted the city of Montreal and Agglomeration’s 2020-2021 budget properly, “call on the mayors of related cities not to support the Montreal agglomeration budget when they are called to a vote.”
“We cannot support this budget which is based on an inequitable sharing of the costs of serves from the Agglomeration,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, who serves as the vice-president of finances for the ASM.
The city of Beaconsfield is taking the Agglomeration to court for overpayment of taxes. “Due to the erroneous elimination of the neutrality co-efficient in the formula for determining the proportionate shares, we have paid an additional two million dollars in taxes to Montreal for absolutely nothing,” said Bourelle in a previous statement. “We have provided clear evidence, but no corrections have been made.”
Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci told The Suburban in a recent interview that “the agglomeration has to stop passing the buck onto the de-merged cities,” Bottausci said. “We have good will and are willing to compromise but we are getting none of that from the Plante administration.
“We need the provincial government to step in to make sure that the ASM and Montreal pay their fair share of taxes with the same amount of services,” said Bottausci.
“The city of Montreal is going to offer a tax freeze to its citizens but the demerged cities will see a three percent increase,” Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa said in a recent interview with The Suburban. “The city will be downloading its deficit onto the demerged cities which will overburden us while giving more to the city of Montreal.”
Hawa noted that the province of Quebec has given $265 million to the city of Montreal to help defer its losses in revenue, with $85 million slated for COVID 19 expenses.
“We received $485,000 of that share, which looks great on paper,” said the mayor. “But that money will have to go back to the city of Montreal with their three percent increase. It feels a bit like a money laundering service.”
