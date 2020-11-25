ASM has “reservations” about Mtl 2021 Budget

“At this stage, we cannot support a budget that maintains the existing inequities in the way costs for agglomeration services are allocated,” said Beny Masella.
The ASM (Association of Suburban Municipalities) President was speaking on behalf of all of the 15 demerged municipalities following the release of the city of Montreal’s budget for 2021.
While the ASM has expressed “reservations” about the 2021 Budget, “we’re going to let our elected officials who are part of the Standing Committee study the budget and submit their recommendations before making a final decision,” Masella said.
The ASM is seeking the provincial government, namely the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, to create a task force for the new year to work on a more equitable tax revenue share ratio. The demerged mayors “want the distribution of quote-parts to take several other factors into account, including the principle of user pay and population.
“We have been seeking a revision of the cost allocation method for a long time,” Masella said. “We understand the challenges with regard to the issue, but the time to change has come. For the good of our citizens, we hope the task-force will allow these problems to be resolved.
The city of Beaconsfield made headlines last week when Mayor Georges Bourelle announced the start of “legal proceedings to reclaim approximately 2 million dollars per year from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, paid in excess for services rendered by the Montreal Agglomeration since 2020.”
According to the city, “this overpayment was caused by a change made to the algorithm used to establish the proportionate shares of the 16 related municipalities on the island of Montreal for regional services, such as police, public transit, water, etc., which has penalized municipalities with higher residential density. “
One aspect of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante’s budget was the $9.3 million allowed for a program to offer children free access to the STM public transportation system as well as a fifty percent reduction for senior citizens.
“Access to transit is a very important element for us,” said the ASM president and Montreal West Mayor. “That’s why we welcome the principles of the program presented. But the cost for each municipality in the Montreal agglomeration must be determined as a function of the sue by the citizens of that city.”
