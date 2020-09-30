The city of Montreal’s agglomeration committee pre-budget recommendations for 2021 noted that the report was produced “without knowing the totality of lost revenue and unforeseen expenses resulting from the pandemic and the specific measures that the City has deployed in an emergency to respond to them.” The report, released last week, also stated that the administration has to reduce its expenses as well as putting off some projects that are deemed to be “less urgent and less essential.”
The report suggests that it seek permission from the provincial government to temporarily lift the rule that municipalities are not allowed to go into deficit to cover expenses due to COVID 19’s devastation on the economy. The report also seeks help from the provincial government for compensation related to pandemic expenses as well as to help finance the major losses from public transportation as less people are using the bus, metro and train due to the coronavirus.
Representatives who were part of the consultation document for the ASM (Association of Suburban Municipalities) included Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle and Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci who rejected the report’s recommendations. “We are particularly disappointed because of the lack of consideration that the representatives of the majority have shown to the proposals of the representatives of the linked cities,” wrote the two representatives in an ASM response to the city of Montreal’s report.
While the ASM was pleased that the city of Montreal and Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration sought public consultation on the pre-budget for 2021, the entire process needs to be revamped they said. Also, the option of allowing cites to run a deficit could set a “dangerous precedent that must be avoided at all costs.” The biggest obstacle faced by the ASM was the notion that the city of Montreal wants to increase taxes at the rate of inflation for the city of Montreal but has not promised the same for de-merged municipalities. “This situation, if it were to occur, will be an even more glaring demonstration of the inequity of the quota system whereby linked cities contribute far too much compared to their demographic weight,” the ASM said. “We need to keep spending in check during these times,” Bottausci told The Suburban. “It seems on one hand, the Plante administration wants to keep Montreal taxes in check but not for the agglomeration committee.”
Bottausci said that the STM shortfall could be between “$400 and $500 million in losses and that is a massive amount of money that will need to be covered.“The agglomeration has to stop passing the buck onto the de-merged cities,” Bottausci said. “We have good will and are willing to compromise but we are getting none of that from the Plante administration. We need the provincial government to step in to make sure that the ASM and Montreal pay their fair share of taxes with the same amount of services.”
