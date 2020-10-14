APAW to inaugurate 32 ton wall to honour 20 years of conservation

“Last fall, the Association for the Protection of Angell Woods commissioned an art installation to commemorate 20 years of citizen action to conserve the forest,” noted Shannon Coulter-Low.
The spokesperson for APAW (Association of Protection of Angell Woods) was referring to a 32-ton wall that has been designed and installed by John Bland, a craftsman.
Coulter-Low explained via a press release that the structure was “created using the ancient drystone wall technique. No mortar or heavy machinery was used in the building process. Stones from the wall were repurposed from the site itself, by using the materials from the fieldstone walls that previously delineated the farmland perimeter.”
The wall has been built for APAW as a “fitting monument to emphasize the importance of the land as one of the last remaining large greenspaces on the island of Montreal – the majority of which has been saved from development by the hard work of local citizens.”
Instead of a major public unveiling for the wall, COVID restrictions have required that a small event, by invite only, will be taking place next Saturday, October 17th.
“The artwork has already sparked the interest of many locals who walk in the woods,” noted Coulter-Low.
