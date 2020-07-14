Another West Island bar closes due to COVID 19

Last week it was a manager at Annie’s sur le lac in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue that caught COVID 19, forcing the closure of the eatery and bar.
The latest West Island business to close is McKibbins Pub located in Pointe Claire. The restaurant pub announced Monday that it was closed for 48 hours.
“We would like to inform you that one of our employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” noted the establishment in a social media posting. “Although, the risk of exposure to our clients is low, as we have implemented all of the government safety guidelines, we would encourage anyone who has visited our West Island establishment to get tested.
The restaurant also noted that the 48 hour closure “will also allow our entire staff to get tested before their return to work.”
In the middle of March, McKibbins Irish Pub that had its front windows smashed by a male suspect wielding a sledgehammer. It was one of the bars on the West Ilans that had been damaged by the suspect who is still at large.
In order to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province, bars have to close at 1 a.m. with last call at midnight and by Friday, masks will be mandatory in the province when inside a commercial establishment.
Annies is still closed and posted an update to customers noting that the bar closed voluntarily and after sanitizing the bar, owners are “are waiting for the remaining test results, so far all employees results have come back negative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.