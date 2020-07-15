Annie’s on the boardwalk closes due to COVID 19

While the province will mandate that bars close at midnight in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, Annie’s sur le Lac in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue has temporarily closed.
A bilingual sign on the establishment’s door notes that the restaurant and bar on the boardwalk is “temporarily closed to be disinfected.”
The Suburban reached out to the bar to find out if staff had been infected and when but did not receive a reply.
A message from the bar posted on social media Thursday morning noted that “one of our managers has tested positive for Covid 19, for the safety of our staff, our loyal patrons and the community, we have made the proactive decision to close temporarily giving time to all our staff to get tested and for a professional team to disinfect the restaurant. Thank you for your understanding.”
An unconfirmed source told The Suburban, on condition of anonymity, that the manager in question was working at the establishment the evenings of Thursday, July 2, Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
This story will be updated as more details are made available.
(0) comments
