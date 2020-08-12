AJOI teams with YMCa for some outdoor summer fun

Members of AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest de L’Ile) has partnered with the YMCA to offer some fun outdoor activities done within the parameters of physical distancing and safety guidelines for COVID 19.
Towards the end of July, animators from AJOI and YMCA, as well as the Montreal Bubble Ball team hosted some games and are planning to take the show on the road.
“Are you tired of spending your day in front of the TV? Do you want to enjoy the last moments of summer? The West Island park animators have a variety of activities to keep you entertained this summer!” Said AJOI Executive Director Tania Charron.
Until September 19th, eager participants who want to play a little Bubble Ball can register, and kids under 18 need a consent form from their folks, and can register online via @actionjeunesseoi on Instagram.
Masks, water bottles and hand sanitizer will be provided.
To find out more about the activities and AJOI’s mandate of helping youth in need, log onto www.ajoi.info.
