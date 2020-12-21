"I am once again delighted and proud to see that a local organization, AJOI, is bringing the whole community together to help those in need,” said Mayor Jim Beis.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to AJOI (Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île) and Ricochet Homes opening up the first ever West Island Warming Centre.
The centre, located at 5,100 Avenue Château-Pierrefonds, will be open for seven days a week from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. and after January 4th, the centre will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. The centre will remain open until the spring.
During the winter season, the centre can help between 10 and 15 people every night as there are five available beds where guests can get something to eat and drink, shower and launder any clothes. There are separate areas just for women and youth and pets are also welcome. There will always be staff on site.
“I would like to thank the CIUSSS de l'Ouest de- l'Île for allowing the use of a healthcare facility in my borough to provide emergency housing for the homeless,” said Beis. “I recognize in this operation the spirit and generosity of the West Island with the arrival of the cold weather and the holiday season.”
The centre, through AJOI and Ricochet, received financial aid from the federal government of $154,000, the city of Montreal gave $50,000 and Centraide’s COVID 19 emergency funding gave $45,000.
"The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is very pleased to welcome this new resource on its territory,” said West Island CIUSSS President and CEO Lynne McVey. “This is another initiative that will allow us to better meet the needs of vulnerable people during the winter period.”
Contact ajoi.info for more information about the new Warming Centre.
