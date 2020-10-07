AJOI and Dorval partner to help area youth in need

“The presence of a second outreach worker in Dorval makes it possible to consolidate the outreach work service offer already set up by AJOI in the territory for more than 10 years now,” said Tania Charron.
The Executive Director of AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest-de-L’ile) was referring to getting more help for area youth in the city of Dorval.
“As part of the Programme de soutien aux municipalités en prévention de la criminalité 2019-2022 from the Minister of Public Security, the outreach work service offered by AJOI has been enhanced for the city of Dorval,” Charron said. “This program allows cities and communities to implement preventive actions to improve and strengthen security in the regions of Quebec.”
According to a 2018 report from the provincial government, services for young people in Dorval were lacking. “The migration of adolescents and young adults is one of the distinctive features of Dorval,” Charron.
She noted that at the local high school, Dorval Jean-23, “only 18% of students come from the Dorval territory, and the Jeanne-Sauvé school for adults, where 4% of students live in Dorval. The accessibility of young people to the various services is essential and outreach work makes it possible to build a bridge between young people and municipal services, health and social services, as well as various organizations.”
An outreach worker for youth has several areas to cover in helping young people in need. Charron said that a worker’s mandate “ is to ensure a presence in public places to act in prevention relating to drug use, school attendance, and social isolation.”
The Dorval AJOI employees will also be offering “psychosocial services to young people attending schools in Dorval; to ensure the complementarity of the continuum of services for young people at risk and to encourage the participation of young people in the activities offered to them.”
