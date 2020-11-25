The ADM (Aéroports de Montréal) has released its financial results for the summer months ending September 30th. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the results are unsurprisingly bleak.
For the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there were just over 600,000 passengers at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport, a 90% decline over the same time period the year before.
“The results for the third quarter of 2020 are very disappointing, but hardly surprising,” said ADM Present and CEO Philippe Rainville.”The corridors and parking lots are empty, passengers are scarce, and some of our boarding gates are closed.
“While our industry has always been resilient in the past, the situation has never been this bad,” said Rainville.
The outlook for the end of the year and the beginning of 2021 does not look any more promising, according to the ADM. Factors such as international and US continued border closures, travellers having to quarantine for two weeks, and no useable COVID 19 vaccine will keep the airport empty.
The ADM noted through a statement that it “continues to monitor the situation to respond quickly to changes, namely by implementing cost-cutting measures. Once passenger traffic returns to more normal levels, ADM will focus on critical capital projects, namely those related to the maintenance of its assets as well as those required to replace assets that have reached the end of their useful life, in accordance with its obligations under the land lease linking ADM to the Government of Canada.”
Revenues for the airport were down 72.4% over last year.
“It is high time to review the strategy in this country and put in place new measures that will allow airlines and airports to safely restart operations, such as rapid testing to reduce the quarantine period. The survival of all players in the airline and tourism sectors in our beautiful city is at stake,” Rainville said.
The sharp decrease in revenue has caused another problem for the ADM, the funding of the new REM light rail train station for the airport.
According to a Global TV report, the ADM will need financial assistance from either the federal or provincial government to build the $600 million projected cost for the station.
But the provincial government is reluctant to contribute any more financial aid to the REM project, that announced at least a year’s delay in the project.
“At this stage, we believe that efforts can still be made by the Montreal airport, which falls under the purview of the federal government and not of the Quebec government, in the search for a solution for the financing of this project,” spokesperson Florence Plourde for the Transport Minister told Global.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.