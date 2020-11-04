Last week, The Suburban spoke to WICS (West Island Community Shares), the non-profit agency that supports 40 organizations and community groups in the West Island.
The topic was about a local shopping initiative that helped Dorval and Pointe Claire inject money into area businesses through a voucher system. Partnered with Desjardins, the summer project raised $130,000 with $50,000 going towards WICS.
The Suburban then inquired about how traditional fundraising is now a challenge in an era of COVID 19 where public meetings, events and parties are restricted.
Speaking to WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann, she told The Suburban that “like all other charities, we had to cancel all our fundraising events and adapt our activities.
“In response to the health crisis, we quickly set-up the West Island Solidarity Fund to provide financial support to meet the immediate needs of our community,” said McCann. “We helped our foodbanks hire staff, buy missing staples, fresh produce, milk and eggs, so they could provide a balanced food basket to those in need.”
WICS also helped Anorexie & Boulimie Quebec (ANEB) by extending “their texting services which saw an increase of 137% in the first couple of weeks of the isolation, which has remained constant ever since.”
Other projects in the age of a pandemic were the creation of Solidarity Gardens where area green thumbs and organizations donated fresh produce for local food banks and #GotYourBack which was a “a program to support our teens’ mental health and academic success during this difficult return to school.”
When asked are there any other local initiatives planned in the near future, McCann said that “we need to continue supporting our 40 community organizations even more during these challenging times.”
Some future plans include “working on the 2021 edition of the Red & White event. Because of the current sanitary crisis, this high-end networking dinner that is usually held at the 40 Westt restaurant in January, will take another form.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.