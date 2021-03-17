A Taste of AMCAL goes virtual this year

As a way to support the many restaurants that have made AMCAL’s major spring fundraiser a reality over the years, this year’s 'A Taste of AMCAL', now in its 13th edition, will be doing something to give back to them.
This year’s event is taking place virtually on Wednesday, April 14th and a number of restaurants and eateries like Café Victor Rose, Calzone, La Maison Verte and Ye Olde Orchard Pub are participating.
“We had to cancel it last year,” said Heidi Cederberg, a member of the Taste of AMCAL Committee. “What we decided to do this year instead is a virtual event, but most importantly, we are ‘giving back’ to the restaurants who have supported us all these years and it is additionally fitting considering the restaurant closures!”
Guests who want to take part in the non-profit agency’s major fundraiser of the year can choose their preferred restaurant and meal for $100 with 70% of the funds raised going back to AMCAL.
This year, restaurants are not being asked to donate anything as it is “AMCAL’s way to say Thank You to our long-time Taste of AMCAL partners and support them in this difficult time.”
Some of the programs offered by the non-profit agency include family counselling, conflict resolution as well as workshops like Parenting in the 21st Century.
A recent testimonial by a mother of two children stated that “AMCAL is the place where we learn how to live our lives. The whole AMCAL team is always ready to support us. When I started to come to AMCAL I had two kids and I was alone. My home country is Pakistan so I have no family in Canada. My only support in Canada was AMCAL.
“For me, AMCAL is my family. They are always ready to support me. I trust them.”
More details of the event will be forthcoming soon.
To find out more about AMCAL, go online at www.amcal.ca
