90% of work on sealing Meloche Quarry completed

Area residents around the Meloche Quarry can hopefully and literally, breathe a sigh of relief as 90% of the sealing project is completed to date. Matrec, the company hired to complete the task, is closing for the winter but noted that the entire site has had an impenetrable membrane attached to it.
“A peripheral ditch and a retention basin were also built in order to collect and manage rainwater on the site,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis. The work will “resume during the spring of 2021. The reason for the area finally being odour free for those neighbours adjacent to the longtime site is due to “the new high-capacity capture system recently installed, the biogas is now collected and directed to the new flare for destruction.
“This now means that the biogas generated by landfilled materials (which previously were responsible for odors in the area) cannot escape the site anymore and are now destroyed by the new flare,” said Beis.
Matrec, noted that “the only work that will have to be carried out in 2021 consists of placing the last layers of cover material — backfill and topsoil- in a specific section of the site as well as certain landscaping work. Once these last works are completed, the site will be closed permanently.”
Residents will have to be a little more patient as “the installation of new equipment for biogas collection in the mass of residual materials could occasionally generate odours around the site. Trucking in the area may also increase at certain times in the coming months,” noted Matrec.
“We are very sensitive to this situation and will do everything we can to minimize the impact on the neighbourhood.”
